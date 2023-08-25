Nollywood star Funke Akindele turned 46 on Thursday, August 24, and she celebrated in the UK with her family and friends

The filmmaker had a small party, and award-winning singer Kent Edunjobi delivered music and worship session

Funke took over the dancefloor as her people sprayed her dollars and also had an emotional moment where she prayed

Funke Akindele's 46th birthday party in the UK was more of a thanksgiving than a lavish celebration.

In the video shared by Kent Edunjobi, who performed at the event, the actress was seen in a beautiful floral dress on the dancefloor.

Funke Akindele celebrates birthday in the UK Photo credit: @kent_edunjobi

Source: Instagram

True to her nature, Funke outshined her guests on the dancefloor as Edunjobi delivered Christian songs back to back.

The actress started praying and giving thanks to God over her life when a thanksgiving song came on.

Kent Edunjobi captioned the video:

"Go where the good vibes are! We made beautiful memories yesterday with @funkejenifaakindele at her birthday celebration in UK."

Watch the video of Funke dancing below:

Here is another video of other moments at Funke Akindele's party below:

Recall that the actress kicked off celebrations ahead of her birthday on social media. She shared a video of her and her kids with her sister and her kids as they travelled to London for vacation.

Netizens celebrate Funke Akindele

The videos got netizens gushing over Funke Akindele and commending her for the moment of thanksgiving she had during the party.

Read the comments sighted below:

ezeikeifyu:

"Dis is one of d best birthday I ve ever seen.no be to dey naked everywhere."

olokobukola:

"What's not to love about Funke?"

somethingoriginal00:

"Omo na dollar anty funke. Dey spray!! Omo I will never be poor in my life !❤️"

seuncollections_kiddies:

"This is so sweet, happy birthday Mama Funke,More blessing bro."

olufunmihassan:

"It was a beautiful one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

soflekoutfitt:

"I so much love d part she was praying while Kent was still singing...that is so real and touching."

stellablacky16:

"Beautiful to watch❤️❤️"

Eniola Badmus celebrates Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus put aside her rumoured beef with colleague Funke Akindele and celebrated her on Instagram.

The filmmaker turned 46th birthday on Thursday, August 24, and Badmus put up a stunning photo of her on her Instagram page.

In her caption, the actress hailed her former best friend and rained prayers on her. She prayed for a long life and good health.

Source: Legit.ng