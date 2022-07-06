One of the wives of Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin’s husband has gone on social media to drag her

Raining abuses on Lizzy, the woman addressed as Fola said her husband had been performing his duties before he met Lizzy

Fola said for eight months, she was unable to speak to her husband as he was always calling her in secret

Popular Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin is making headlines after one of the wives of her husband, Lateef Lawal, identified as Fola, took to social media to call her out.

Fola said the actress should tell the public how she has been paying her (Fola) children's school fees and house rent.

Lizzy Anjorin’s hubby's other wife has lambasted the actress. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

She said she was not competing with the actress and had tried to stay away from her.

In an audio conversation in Yoruba language, Fola said her husband has been performing his responsibilities before meeting the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Fola, she was not in contact with her husband for eight months, and when they finally started calling, he would do so in secret, away from the actress.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

__ul09:

"Fola go nd find work, you actually concor wit ur hubby bcos he planned marrying Lizzy just to rip her while sharing d money wit u but as the music change u con burst speaker."

ouchlyhonest:

"Although I cannot stand Lizzy. She is a troublesome person constantly fighting everyone but this Fola should get a life and work hard. She stays online faking it when she should get serious."

queenagbeke_1:

"Pls rest ooo,abi what is all dis shey eee never do you ni,how you go Dey beg for money to feed ur children‍♀️find something doing jor‍♀️."

olateeguru:

"So lizzzy never still get peace for dis marriage."

Lizzy Anjorin gush as hubby surprises her with car gift

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin got married July 2020 and she got a pleasant surprised as she celebrated the first anniversary of her marriage.

In the video shared on her page, the mum of two who recently welcomed her first child with her hubby was seen dancing as she had been surprised with a trumpet and a crew that sang as she danced with her hubby.

The actress who donned a pink dress danced heartily with a teddy in her hand to different songs the trumpet man and the people around sang.

Source: Legit.ng