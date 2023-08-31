A lot of Nollywood stars are doing huge things lowkey, and one of them is popular Yoruba actress Joke Jigan

The actress recently took to her Instagram page with a video of her newly built mini estate, putting her in the landladies' league

Joke praised God for her achievement, and congratulatory messages have poured in for her from fans and colleagues

Popular Nollywood actress Joke Jigan is now among the list of celebrities who built or received properties this year.

The Yoruba actress excitedly showed off her newly built mini estate in a video on her Instagram page.

The beautiful structure boasts several flats, built and painted to modern taste, and Joke gave all praises to God.

The entrepreneur, who was sighted inspecting the property, affirmed that there's nothing impossible for God to do in anyone's life.

She wrote:

"See me looking like ode in this video what God can not do does not exist."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Joke Jigan

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped to her comment section to congratulate and celebrate with her.

Read comments below:

lakunleologuro:

"This is huge, congratulations, my surest person."

jayeola_monje:

"Congratulations darling."

teebhady231:

"Congratulations God pls before this year end let me and my husband and my children be celebrated "

officialbimboadebayo:

"Congratulations sis congratulations "

folukedaramolasalako:

"Congratulations dearest ❤️❤️❤"

ojulewastudio:

"Congrats more of God’s grace to you sis."

ijaay___:

"Congratulations my love more blessings ❤️ I Dey come oh "

fifeoflagos:

"Big big congratulations to you my woman ❤️"

dupemercy5:

"A big congratulations to u ma.....More keys"

