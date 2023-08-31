Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Tolani Baj is back to reality, and netizens are not taking it easy on her

The reality star ran after Neo in the house and bitterly fought and warded off any other lady who moved near him

A netizen reminded Tolani about her tweet bashing women who behaved like her, and in response, she revealed she needed to take a break from men

Big Brother Naija All Stars evicted housemate Tolani Baj's highlight in the house was hanging around Neo and fighting other ladies because of him.

According to many, the reality star made a fool of herself over a man, and now that she is out, netizens have made it a duty to drag her.

Tolani Baj reacts as her post about women surfaces Photo credit: @tolanibaj

Tolani was reminded of how she dragged women who carried men on their heads only to end up being one on national TV.

On seeing the post, she replied sarcastically, asking if she tweeted it before revealing she needs to take a break from men.

Tolani Baj, who fought another female housemate, Ilebaye, over Neo, also added that her heart is too sweet for games.

She wrote:

"Hehe! I tweeted this? Awwwn cute. I need a break from men. My heart is too sweet for games."

See the tweet below:

Netizens drag Tolani Baj

@ManlikeMikeey

"Yes nah and u did the direct opposite. Carry neo for head like dandruff."

@theezlahr:

"No come here dey form standard if you’re getting kissed in a Toilet. You no get level , just bright teeth."

@Iamfeezyana:

"Your heart sweet ? Abi you no just get sense."

@BvoOfficial:

"It’s giving embarrassing."

@AyoolaMarvy:

"The most useless housemate in the history of BBN has to be you."

@burnagirl808:

"What a stewpid girl. You need a break for men but you were fighting for your friends' ex on national TV."

@ayigbetoffe:

"She’s now forming selective amnesia."

@Djskipatronic:

"Stay strong queen, cause e no go easy for u."

Vee and Tacha react to Tolani Baj's eviction

BBNaija All Stars Tolani Baj was one of the housemates removed from the ongoing reality show on Sunday, August 27.

However, the evicted female housemate was tangled in a messy situation during her stay in the house following her unstable relationship with Neo, another constant on the show.

Taking to Twitter, Neo's ex-girlfriend Vee expressed displeasure to see TBaj leave the show after she saved her as a Jury during the previous eviction.

