Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has caused a social media buzz after she vouched for her husband, Lateef Lawal

In a video making the rounds, the movie star claimed that since the day they got married, he has not been with another woman

Not stopping there, the actress added that she can use anything to swear because he is a decent man

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has got people talking after she vouched for her husband, Lateef Lawal.

A video made the rounds on social media of the movie star speaking on her man’s loyalty as she supported him.

According to Anjorin, her husband is a decent man to the core. Not stopping there, she added that he has never cheated on her since their marriage.

Anjorin explained that since the day he put a ring on her finger, he has never climbed another woman.

She added that while he is not perfect because nobody is and he is very stubborn, he has never ridiculed her by sleeping around.

As if to buttress her claim, the actress noted that she could use anything in the world to swear to her man’s faithfulness.

Lizzy Anjorin vouching for her husband’s faithfulness stirs mixed reactions

The movie star’s claim that her husband has never cheated seemed to interest a lot of fans and they shared their mixed feelings online. Read what some of them had to say below:

Abidamm_abigeal:

“ u go just die for nothing go dey búra, ojú e á bó.”

Dhpfoodmart:

“And now gistlover will decide to bring receipt talking too much is a disease that needs urgent scientific research.”

Officialblackebony:

“ u go dey trust man oju ee abo( pill).”

Sisieko_foodservices:

“That's your family business.”

Yeyeoge4real:

“Yinmu.com.”

Ayokunlesheu:

“Make we tell her .”

Sykeclothing_ng:

“Watch out for men ”

O4oyin:

“But did anybody ask her.”

Classy2slay:

“Lizzy never rest since her akoi marriage a man with 4 different wives and children. Trust your husband but saying it publicly after confirmed voice note is trash ”

Fefedesiigns:

“You dey trust man i pity you oh”

Hmm.

I can't leave my husband because of infidelity - Actress Chizzy Alichi

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has reiterated that she would not leave her home for any strange woman if her husband cheats. She also bragged that no woman can sna*tch away her darling husband because she is a whole package.

Giving reasons her husband is not active on social media, Alichi maintained that the fear of homewreckers is not part of her worries.

Alichi who is happily married to serial entrepreneur Ugochukwu Mbah also said that she believes men are polygamous in nature, so a good number of them are unfaithful partners.

