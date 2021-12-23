Popular Nigerian comic actor, Ijebu, is now ending the year 2021 with a very big win after acquiring a luxury property

The much loved Yoruba film star recently became the owner of a very big house to the joy of fans

Numerous fans and colleagues of the star actor have taken to social media to celebrate him on the new house

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Olatayo Amokade S. better known by his stage name, Ijebu, has now become a homeowner as he ends the year 2021 on a grand note.

The Nigerian social media space was filled with numerous congratulatory posts from some of Ijebu’s colleagues in the movie industry as they celebrated his big win.

Actor Ijebu becomes homeowner before 2021 ends. Photos: @adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, posted photos of Ijebu’s new house on his Instagram page and accompanied the snaps with words of praise and prayers.

The older film star prayed for God to open more doors for Ijebu, whom he referred to as his son, and his household.

Salami also told the comic actor to keep raising the bar in his congratulatory post.

In his words:

“Congratulations my son @ijebuu. God shall open more doors for your household. Keep raising the bar.”

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues’ celebrate Ijebu

After photos of Ijebu’s new house made the rounds online, a number of people went on social media to celebrate the comic actor’s big win. Read some of their comments below:

Ronkeoshodioke:

“Congratulations darling.”

Aboderinfemi:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ijebu, congratulations. May God almighty continue open your way IJN this just begins.”

Ayababukola:

“Congratulations, more blessings.”

Iamkemikorede:

“Congratulations padimi ❤️.”

Sajetiologa:

“Alihamudulilahi Baba Dada Oseeeeee wow congratulations my darling son ❤️.”

Ennyberry_:

“See me teary … congratulations to him .”

Olori.adebayo:

“Congratulations sir....more of greater achievements adding to your life and your households in Jesus name amen.”

