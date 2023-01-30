Nollywood actor Ijebu gets celebrated online by his colleagues, fans and supporter after it was revealed that he recently acquired a new whip

The Ijebu-born film star has started his 2023 on a fantastic note, just almost like he did the previous when he celebrated acquiring a house

Actress Kemi Korede was one of the actor's colleagues who took to social media to celebrate Ijebu's latest feat

Ace Yoruba comic and Nollywood actor Olatayo Amokade, better known as Ijebu recently trended online after one of his colleagues took to Instagram to share a clip of him as he celebrates acquiring a new ride.

The actor who actually didn't post his new ride on his page. However, news of his recent feat made the headlines after brand influencer Arewa shared photos of Ijebu's new ride and congratulated him, same also actress Kemi Korede.

Nollywood actor Ijebu trends online as his colleagues congratulate him on his latest achievement, after splashing millions to acquire an expensive SUV ride. Photo credit: @Ijebu

See the video of Ijebu's new SUV ride posted online by his colleagues:

See how netizens reacted to Ijebu's latest feat

@josameventsolution:

"Congratulations my darling brother @ijebuu."

@omoalausa1:

"O por Congratulations omo iye mi @ijebuu."

@ola.dipupo101:

"APC don pay month don end."

@vivatemilade:

"This ijebu man no gree again oo."

@officialbisola_:

"I’m next in linecongratulations ijebu."

@fayafhlies:

"Sugar mummy doings."

@siop_ng:

"Congratulations sweet Title: oh God my relationship is in Your hands, please give me my destined partner because as I am now."

@chigonicson:

"Mc oluomo don pay."

@horlasunkanmi55:

"I can see you were really happy about it may almighty Allah bless you inshallah very soon day will all congratulations you too."

