Veteran Nollywood actor Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey recently shared what growing up with his parents was like for him

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the movie star talked about how differently his parents related with him

Bassey also touched on his parenting style and how great communication has made him and his kids best friends

Veteran Nollywood actor Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey had an amazing childhood and experienced different versions of his parents.

In an interview with Chude, the movie star disclosed his father, who was a military officer with guards on standby, would cry while scolding and spanking his children.

Bassey noted that was the sort of interactive relationship he had with his dad, even in the face of punishment.

He, however, spoke more fondly of his mum, who, according to him, was a rascal. The actor's mum was not the typical Nigerian woman.

Bassey revealed while he was in university, his mother would show up with bottles of Brandy and packs of cigarettes, and call on everyone to drink.

With such a fun and amazing childhood, the actor has created the same safe space for his kids and their friends, who even find it easier to relate with him and his wife than their folks.

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey also reiterated the importance of communication as there is no one rule to excellent parenting.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's interview

The actor's intentional style of parenting got netizens commending him and taking away lessons for their homes.

Read some comments gathered below:

ogamaestro:

"Wish this would be turned on into a parenting series of sort. Gentle reminder that parenting should be balanced. Loved that he emphasised the importance of communication and openness."

ehi_oze:

"Yesssss he was eloquent and right on point . Exactly!! Intention is one of the most powerful forces there is❤️"

tesguru:

"I love this man's energy. He's just making one have fun with his sleek interview."

attahomateyi:

"Ah! This is parenting 101. ❤️ "When you close the door, they hide behind it because that is the only option.""

chrisganachi:

"Uncle Keppy is real cool. I met in twice in Lekki and somewhere else in Lagos. Always respectful of everyone but filled with such dignity. Great interview."

iamkewilo:

"One of the most beautiful interviews I’ve seen. “Parenting has no book’ Create your own” apt apt."

empress_brownie:

"That’s what we are enjoying with my Dad. It’s the best parenting style."

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey

One of Nigeria’s top actresses, Iyabo Ojo, celebrated movie veteran, Ekpenyong Bassey, on his 60th birthday.

The veteran actor clocked the milestone age on March 21, 2023, and Iyabo decided to give him his flowers on social media.

The actress shared a photo of the celebrant and accompanied it with a caption where she shared the story of how he helped to kick start her career.

