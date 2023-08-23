Veteran actor Kanayo gave popular skit maker MC Lively a feel of why he is called Nnanyi Sacrifice on and off-screen

In a skit, the comedian walked past the actor, bumped into him and, in the process, stole his ATM card from his pocket

What follows is Kanayo showing up at different times like a ghost to Lively till the comedian searched for him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a recent skit, popular Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo served MC Lively premium Nnanyi sacrifice material.

In the video, the comedian bumped into the veteran actor on the road and apologised, but not without relieving him of his ATM card.

Netizens react as MC Lively steal KOK's card Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo knew what had happened, but went his merry way regardless. Trouble started after Lively tried to withdraw money and the actor appeared on the machine telling him to take N1m for his coffin as well.

Nnanyi sacrifice, as he is fondly called by fans, appeared to the comedian at different times, which drove him on a search to find the actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After successfully locating Kanayo, the condition for forgiveness proved MC Lively would be used for sacrifice in the end.

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to MC Lively's theft?

The video got people wondering of the comedian had no idea who he was dealing with before deciding to steal from him.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

nasia_nasia16:

"He wasn’t informed."

alexxekubo:

" @mc_lively BM you get mind o, even me wey dey close to Nna Anyi Sacrii, no get mind to steal from am, e come be you wey be total stranger, wow! Just wow! You must really not value your life."

msquaredizz_:

"Ahh! You get mind steal from Kanayo? You must really not love your life "

kollydee:

"Withdraw for your coffin "

uchennannanna:

"You get mind to steal from Nna anyi sacrifice ooooo‍♀️‍♀️"

optimist_nero:

"You stole from the gods. See you at 2:30am "

ewaaganyin:

"E don happen...you left politicians and stole from Kanayo of all people."

Man says he's sacred of Kanayo

Popular Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo, over the years, has been tagged 'Nnanyi Sacrifice' because of the wicked roles he played in old movies.

The reputation has not been wiped out till today, and a man expressed his concern and fear of the actor.

The Nollywood legend shared the post on his Instagram page, granting anonymity to the grown man who revealed he never bothered to approach him at different locations because he was terrified.

Source: Legit.ng