Nigerian author, Joe Abbah, recently humoured his followers on Twitter after sharing a hilarious experience with Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo

According to Abbha, the actor famous for his money-ritual roles in movies made a joke about ‘sacrifices’ at his call to bar party

Abbah’s short narration sparked funny reactions from netizens with the actor also returning to make fun of the situation

Respected Nigerian author, Joe Abbah, recently stirred reactions from netizens after taking to his Twitter page with a brief narration of an encounter with Nollywood thespian, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Abbah recounted how he and others had joined the actor to celebrate at his call-to-bar ceremony some years ago.

According to the author, the actor famous for his ritual-themed roles in movies decided to play a prank on his guests.

Abbah said Kanayo appreciated everyone who showed up to celebrate with him and he proceeded to thank them for their ‘sacrifices’.

“On the day my brother @KanayoOKanayo was called to the Bar, he was thanking all of us for coming to honour him. Then with a mischievously smile, he added: ‘Thank you for your sacrifice.’ The whole hall erupted,” his tweet read.

Abbah's followers react

@UncleLayon said:

"After that, I would have been scared of eating."

@EluwaMunachimso said:

"If I was present there that laughter would have been replaced with "Blood of Jesus" Hope you all slept well that night though."

@Prettythadimpl1 said:

"..Thank you for your sacrifice, coming from sir Kanayo truly sounds "mischievous". He is witty and excellent at interpreting his roles."

@FemiDoc said:

"I would have gone straight to a prayer mountain instead of going home ."

Kanayo O. Kanayo responds

Reacting to the tweet, the actor made another reference to 'sacrifice', adding that he had to appreciate those who came to celebrate with him.

