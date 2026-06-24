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Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to UK as International Student Shares Experience, People React
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Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to UK as International Student Shares Experience, People React

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to the United Kingdom for her studies
  • Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she prepared for the trip and gave a timeline of her activities
  • Many who came across the video she posted on TikTok congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

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A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from how she spent her last days in Nigeria to her successful relocation to the UK.

A young Nigerian lady goes viral over how she relocated to the UK for her studies
Nigerian lady relocates to UK as international student, shares experience. Photo: @scotia_b
Source: UGC

In a video shared by @scotia_b on TikTok, the lady showed her final activities like packing her bags and making her nails and hair before relocation.

Nigerian lady relocates to UK for studies

The lady revealed that she had always dreamt of travelling to the UK and shared her joy as her dream finally came through.

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She expressed her gratitude to God as she documented her journey to the UK, which included a stopover at Instabul.

The video was captioned:

"I remember when I was like..one day I’ll use this sound with my video.🙏🏼☺️ Finally My turn 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 time to clear my draft..Thank you Lord."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to UK

Many who saw the video on TikTok congratulated the lady, as some questioned her about her process.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

exquisite_ng said:

"Jan,May and Sept intake join our study abroad plan and japa plans."

Emily Surprises/Hair World🎁🩷 said:

"Congratulations stranger❤️me soon by the grace of God…Amen."

jUNiOR•🌟🇸🇴🌪️•🇬🇧 said:

"I am looking for someone who can support me and help me come to the UK. I am 16 years old. My dream is to become a professional football player in England and play at a high level. Can you help me?"

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Vianney said:

"Welcome to the land of great promises and opportunities! May you eat the good of this land."

fati said:

"congratulations I tap into your blessing I'm next manifesting this year."

chikanne23 said:

"CONGRATULATIONS DARLING 🎉🎉 AND MINE IS NEXT IN LINE TOO IN JESUS MIGHT NAME OF JESUS AMEN."

O`MET`ERE` said:

"congratulations stranger I manifest my Canadian visa this year."

Kapoo Eleniyan said:

"My Soul my Heart Don leave ✈️I Just dy walk with my Body. 😳 I Hope God make Everything Possible."

Ayo…🤭❤️🚀said:

"Congratulations ❤️I pray this will be part of my testimony this month amen."
A Nigerian lady relocates to UK as international student, shares experience.
A young Nigerian lady goes viral over how she relocated to the UK for her studies. Photo: @scotia_b
Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

Read also

FUOYE lecturer kneels and prays for students who gave him unexpected gifts in class, sparks buzz

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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