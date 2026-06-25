A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out on the aftermath of the money in a joint bank account after one partner dies

She shared some conditions that may stop the second party from accessing the money after the death of a partner

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has shared what may happen to money in joint bank accounts after the death of a partner.

She noted that in the case of couples, the death of the husband did not automatically mean that the money now belonged to the wife.

A Lawyer shares what happens to money in joint bank account after one spouse dies. Photo: Facebook/ Confidence Aribibia

Source: TikTok

Lawyer shares how to handle joint bank accounts

On her Facebook page, Confidence Aribibia shared that not every joint account automatically gives ownership to the surviving account holder.

Her Facebook post read:

“You may be Sharing a Joint Account but who really owns the Money? Many husbands, wives, siblings, and business partners believe one thing: "If I die today, the person whose name is on the joint account will automatically collect everything." But the law may have a different answer.

"Imagine a husband and wife have ₦20 million in a joint account. The husband dies. The wife goes to the bank expecting to withdraw the money immediately. Then she hears: "Sorry, this account has been frozen." Shock. Anger. Confusion.

"How can they freeze OUR money?" Because not every joint account automatically gives ownership to the surviving account holder. In some cases, the money may legally form part of the deceased person's estate and can become subject to probate, administration, or even family disputes.

"That means: The bank may restrict withdrawals. Family members may raise claims.The surviving account holder may have to wait before accessing the funds. The painful part? Most people only discover this after a death has occurred.

"Love is not a legal document. Trust is not a legal document. Assumptions are not legal documents. If you truly want a spouse, child, relative, or business partner to have access to your money after your de@th, don't rely on assumptions.

"Put your intentions in writing. Have a Will. Speak with your bank about the structure of the account. Document your wishes properly. One question: If your spouse d!ed today, are you 100% sure you could access the money in your joint account tomorrow?"

Reactions trail lawyer's take on joint bank accounts

Anumeya MacDonald said:

"Many people fail to know this thing,yes no body is praying for anybody's death but if it happens let there be a way for the next person to access the money."

Enobong Oton said:

"Apt admonition. Documentation is everything. Love, trust, assumptions are not enforceable legal planks."

A Nigerian lawyer shares what happens to money in joint bank accounts after the death of a partner. Photo: Confidence Aribibia

Source: Facebook

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