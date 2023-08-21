Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo took the mantle as a culture custodian to remind Nigerians of the series of old currencies used in the country

The video shared by the ace movie star showed varieties of Nigerian currencies used before and after the Biafran war

The trending clip left netizens pointing out to which of the currencies they met, while his younger followers expressed astonishment

Nollywood veteran Kanyo O Kanayo refreshed the minds of his fans and followers with old Nigerian and Biafran currencies in his possession.

The ace actor took to social media to share a video of some money notes used during the Biafran war and when Nigeria was using pounds before the Naira note was introduced.

Kanayo O. Kanayo displays collection of his old Nigerian and Biafran currencies Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo revealed that the currencies have been in a safe box for a long time, to remind people of the history of where he is coming from.

He further showed cowries and a unique currency called iron money (Ego Igwe), mainly used to marry royalty.

See his video below

Kanayo’s video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions to the old currencies displayed by the actor.

See them below:

kachiode:

"Custodian of Nigeria currency."

valiant.lift:

"Bro I met and spent 25 kobo and also spent 1 naira coin.....how old you be wey you no go know 5 naira and 10 naira ."

_gadget_shop_22:

josie_de_xii:

"My dad had lots of these but the moment we found them while growing up, we scattered everything ."

alexxekubo:

"Nna anyi Riiri, na old money be the new update? Make I go scatter my papa cupboard."

sonkizee:

"All this old money is more beautiful than the new moneys now."

prelovedluxurybyladyj:

"Oh wow...my kids need to see this video. I'm saving it right away... thank you Nna anyi."

