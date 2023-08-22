Talented singer Yemi Alade on Tuesday, August 22, opened up about a car accident she survived in Spain

Sharing a video from the incident, Yemi Alade expressed gratitude to God for keeping her and her crew alive

The singer's post stirred reactions from many of her female colleagues like Tiwa Savage, Simi, among others

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian Afrobeats star Yemi Alade is making headlines after she opened up on surviving an auto accident in Spain on Thursday, August 17.

Yemi Alade, in a post she shared via her official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 22, revealed she lost a fingernail while expressing gratitude to her maker that the accident was minor.

Yemi Alade expresses gratitude to God after car crash. Credit: @symplysimi @tiwasavage @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Despite the auto accident, Yemi Alade still partied with fans as she wrote in an extract of her caption:

"(leave me o. my mind needed positive vibrations) Life is for the living... I didn't want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said NO!THE blood of Jesus spoke for us.I only lost a nail."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Celebrities react as Yemi Alade survives auto crash

Legit.ng captured reactions from the likes of Tiwa Savage, Simi, among others. See their comments below:

symplysimi:

"❤️❤️ Thank God you're safe."

nancyisimeofficial:

"God be praised! ❤️."

tiwasavage:

"The devil is a liar. May God continue to protect you ."

therealqueenomega:

"My sister no weapons formed will ever prosper❤️ glad that u are fine."

officialosas:

" nothing but love and God’s favor!"

kechiofficial:

"Hah thank Jesus for your life Yemi. Pls pace yourself sha rest small abeg."

princesskofficial:

"Glad you are safe and well Aunty gods got you covered ."

oj_posharella2:

"So Sorry ❤️❤️❤️❤️God will always protect u."

peesbeauty_in_general_:

"God when gang no go see all these ones o...na only the enjoyment part. Most people still work hard u knowe no soft anywhere o."

Yemi Alade shares result of doing 50 squats a day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade sparked reactions online with snaps she shared on her social media pages.

The singer stormed her Instagram page with new photos as she flaunted her backside to the gram.

In her post, the Johnny singer further stirred reactions after she revealed the exercise regime she had to undertake daily to get her stunning new figure.

Source: Legit.ng