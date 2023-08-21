Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions online with new photos showing off her curves

The mum of two rocked a three-piece yellow outfit from her brand and posed with one of her expensive cars

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to gush over her looks and make assumptions

Regina Daniels' new photos have sparked reactions on social media, with fans and colleagues agreeing on how beautiful she is.

The billionaire's wife shared new photos of herself in a gorgeous yellow outfit from her clothing brand.

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels' new photos Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The top and skirt hugged the actress' body and generously showed off her curves. Regina posed in front of one of the numerous luxury cars in her garage.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I hope your life is much more full of "I can't believe I did this" rather than "| should've done it." Wishing everyone a fruitful week ✨ ✨I’m wearing this extremely gorgeous 3 piece JADE SET from @regaeofficial and I love it."

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels' photos

Actress Moyo Lawal, Hilda Baci and Regina's followers gushed over her in the comment section.

Read the comments below:

ur_nigerian_boyfrnd:

"She don do nyash o."

moyolawalofficial:

"Here for d hips."

hildabaci:

"Beautiful."

officiallrosie:

"If beauty was a person then it will be you Asam, an embodiment of brains, class and beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

casie__snow:

"See body o (see body, see body o) Egba mi o (egba mi, egba mi o) "

futurecubana1:

"Na only you dey enjoy for this country."

nails_demon:

"What can I sacrifice to have you baby ❤️"

rajiaminat5:

"You are so beautiful Gina"

ezes_amaka:

"Have a pretty week. A week as perfect as ur kind heart ❤️"

younthugniggah.ke:

"Nobody badda dan you....Nobody badder dan"

officialpreshbae_:

"Okay this is. I love this look"

kholyjayofficial:

"This is a paragon of beauty."

Why did Regina Daniels' son get upset?

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her first son, Munir, got fans talking over their exchange in a video.

On Munir’s official Instagram page, a video was posted showing the three-year-old boy refusing to smile at his mother because she had upset him.

Regina was heard in the background trying to get her son to smile as she pleaded with him to stop frowning. Munir, however, made it clear that he was not smiling because he did not want to.

Source: Legit.ng