The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Show is undoubtedly one of Nigeria's most significant and controversial TV programs. The dramas, fights, game shows, pool parties and evictions all contribute to the continuous controversies the show constantly delivers.

However, the things mentioned above only contribute to the drama and controversies because they are never the main protagonists. After all, housemates are the real causes of the chaos that happens on the show.

Photos of the most controversial BBNaija housemate on the All-Star seasons. Photo credit: @seyiawo/@ilebaye/@ike_onyeoma

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija All-Star show has been filled with many drama and controversial moments within the first four weeks of its airing.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted some of the most controversial moments on the All-Star show, the cause of the drama, the protagonist and the reaction from fans.

1. Ilebaye kissing Cross and Neo

The All-Stars, within the first three weeks of the show kicking off, one name rang loudest and was on the list of almost everyone both online and even in the house, Ilebaye.

She is the youngest housemate in Biggie's house but seems set to write her name in the immortal books of BBNaija.

From picking fights with Angel to clashing with Cee-C, she shattered the ceilings during one of the Thursday night pool parties, where she was caught on camera making out with Cross and Neo at different times.

After the party, Doyin was seen talking to her to be careful and cut down on her free-spirited, raunchy affairs in the house because there would be consequences.

Ilebaye's aggressive behaviour to make a name in the house made her trend number on the controversial list of things on Twitter for days.

2. Ike vandalizing Ilebaye's personal things

Another major scandal that stirred profound emotions online from Biggie's house was the moment Pere, Ike and a couple of other housemates were seen scheming on how to get Ilebaye evicted from the show.

Ike, however, single-handedly implemented the scheme as he went on a vandalizing prow, littering Ilebaye's personal belongings all over the house to get her disqualified after picking up two strikes. A third strike would have sent home.

However, Ilebaye survived the trap, and it was Ike who got reprimanded for his actions. But the attack stirred the ire of many online as they took to the ex-Pepper Dem housemate's page to drag him for attacking someone ten years younger than him.

3. Seyi's controversial comment about his sons sleeping with multiple girls

Another major controversial moment from the BBNaija All-Star show that got many people angry, including the Lagos state government, was the viral moment Seyi bragged about making/allowing his sons sleep with multiple girls and leave them wrecked.

He said, "I will allow my sons to run trains on people's daughters." This sparked a major uproar online as fans of the show took to social media to rip into the grandson of former Yoruba political leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Even the Lagos state body responsible for managing and monitoring domestic violence and child molestation reacted to the statement.

4. Jury system - Seyi Awolowo survives two eviction rounds despite having the lowest votes

It seems, to a large extent, that Seyi Awolowo has been through the eyes of the needle recently as he gets bashed the most after he escaped two eviction rounds for two consecutive weeks.

In the first week, he was saved by Mike Edwards and in the second, he was saved by Laycon.

However, after the first four weeks, the jury system was abandoned due to public outrage at seeing someone with the lost votes get saved twice while those with more votes were sent home.

