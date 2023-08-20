The recent statements of BBNaija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has now drawn the attention of the Lagos state domestic violence agency (Lagos DSVA)

Taking to their official Twitter page, the agency penned down a note where they heavily condemned Seyi’s words

Their official statement trended online and drew a series of reactions from social media users

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has now caught the attention of the Lagos state domestic violence agency (Lagos DSVA).

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Seyi was heard bragging about how his sons will grow up to run trains on other people’s daughters. To ‘run train’ loosely translates to gang assault of a woman.

In a new development, the Lagos state government spoke up on the issue after the disturbing clip went viral on social media.

BBNaija All Stars: Lagos state reacts to Seyi's comment on his sons running trains on people's daughters. Photos: @officialseyiawo, @lagosdsva

Source: Instagram

They strongly condemned the comments made by the BBNaija star and noted that such statements perpetuates harmful attitudes and contributes to violence and abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement reads in part:

“We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.”

Not stopping there, the Lagos state DSVA also slammed those who were present when Seyi made the disturbing comments but did not try to shut it down. According to them, their silence is deeply concerning.

They wrote:

“The bystanders' passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.”

See the Lagos state DSVA’s full official statement below:

In a subsequent tweet, the Lagos state DSVA also shared the dictionary definition of ‘run train’ and advised parents not to endorse behaviours in their children that cause harm to others.

Nigerians react as Lagos state condemns Seyi Awolowo’s statement

The Lagos state DSVA’s official statement condemning Seyi Awolowo’s words soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens.

Read some of them below:

pinkclinicng:

“Not all married boys are fathers…#period.”

9jawoman:

“Seyi has truly revealed his innermost self on this show and it’s disgusting . From supporting the bullying of Ilebaye to this? Horrible!”

evelyn____xx:

“I’m glad he’s still in that house so we can see him for who he is. Most of these celebs are sh!ty and just glorified by their fans. I’m sure his wife is happy he went for this show, so that at least she can catch a break from him.”

amaka.maya:

“Whoever raised Seyi did a terrible job. Men like him should be kept far away from women. ”

mz_barbss:

“Terrible…Raising your son to gang ra*e people’s daughters.. He should be disqualified from that show.. And the listeners should be given a strike!”

viola_concept:

“What if his sons now turn g@y instead of running train on women they now started running train on their fellow men imagination no go kee me o .”

Wizzyesq:

“This is the height of social decadent we're talking about. All the Seyi i know are all slow poison, who could have imagined that Seyi will vomit such atrocious rubb!sh Harsh tag, #DisqualifySeyi.”

petplusvets:

“It's the people who come out of type 'its just cruise' that should really be feared. The r@pe culture in this part of the world is so terrible that anybody can say and do anything and get away with it in the name of cruise. May we not raise unfortunate beings.”

jully__mk:

“Seyi’s attitude is not meant to be on national tv.”

omofaffy:

“If you still see nothing wrong with what Seyi said then you are part of the problem of this country and you need to be mentally checked .”

Mike disassociates from Seyi's comment, Tacha reacts

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the BBNaija All Stars jurors who had saved Seyi, Mike, has now disassociated himself from the housemate's 'run train' statement.

Shortly after Mike’s tweet went up, another BBNaija Pepper Dem ex-housemate, Tacha, reacted to it online.

Tacha boldly quoted Mike’s tweet and advised him to shut up his mouth and keep it moving. She also called him a joker.

Source: Legit.ng