Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alex during a conversation with Neo, expressed fear over the fact that Cee C gets along with everyone in the house

According to her, everyone she is on good terms with is more on good terms with Cee C, and she is not comfortable having conversations anymore

Neo asked why she had been in an ugly fight with Cee C for years, and Alex mentioned actor Tobi Bakre

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alex finds cohabiting with Cee C in the house a bit difficult, and she shared her concerns with Neo.

According to her, the fact that everyone she is on good terms with has a better relationship with Cee C makes her feel unsafe.

Alex reveals her concerns with Cee C in the house Photo credit: @ceec_official/@alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Alex added that she is also uncomfortable with discussing Cee C with people in the house because she is unsure of confidentiality.

Neo asked for the root of the matter, and he was shocked and amused to find out the centre of the rift is former BBNaija star Tobi Bakre who is married.

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to Alex's video?

The reality star was bashed online by many who believe she is the only one fixating on her fight with Cee C over Tobi five years ago.

Read some comments gathered below:

ucheiroka:

"Tobi Tobi everyday. Alex leave him alone he is happily married. Play your game and let things slide. Cecee doesn't even talk about Tobi. You are just pain that Cece is getting attention and mingling."

ayomide.godfrey:

"If Tobi wife catch u Alex, she go use ur face knack fence."

molokwupamela:

"Cee C has never mentioned tobi's name fr once, the girl has respect fr that marriage and u have called his name more that 3 times."

beygood1992:

"Let Tobi breeettee.....hes expecting his second child in peace. Move on from dis matter."

iam.anne_ng:

"As if say u too no dey fight am..... Everyday Cee c Cee c.. U no dey tire"

comfortkimberlyosas:

"If u feel unsafe then stop being friends with those people. Simple."

nancyajub:

"Who started this fight when they came to the house?? Isn’t it you Alex??? You picked a fight bc u want to proof she is still the person from 2018 n you alone are angry she isn’t anymore. You go explain tire madam."

gracearhinful44:

"Is the man not married? Mtcheeeeewwww."

What does Alex think of Cee C's behaviour?

In a chat with Pere, Alex revealed that Cee C has a huge fan base comprised of bitter and vengeful women who have been rejected by men because of their nasty attitude.

She noted that before the show, her friends talked to her about the kind of narratives Cee C would want to push, including her usual toxic woman behaviour.

Alex and Cee C ended their Double Wahala season as enemies, and netizens thought their cordiality on the first day of the All Stars season meant they were friends.

