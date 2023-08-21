Big Brother All Stars Kiddwaya's mum, Susan Waya, couldn't hide how she felt about her son's eviction

Kiddwaya, who was evicted from the TV show on Sunday as one of the least-voted housemates, had a fight with Seyi earlier

Kidd's mum expressed satisfaction that her son was out of the BBNaija house and thanked his fans on Instagram

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya's mother, Susan Waya, has revealed how she feels about her son's eviction from the reality TV show.

Legit.ng broke the news that Kiddwaya was the third housemate removed by the jury who unanimously voted him out.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya's mum dropped a comment about her son's eviction Credit: @wayasusan

The business tycoon said she was relieved that her son was away from Seyi, whom she reportedly threatened with a legal suit.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"After yesterday's threats, I couldn't be happier with my son's sanity intact! Thank you all for the overwhelming support. Kidd, your crew is waiting for you! Lots of love."

See her post below:

BBNaija Kiddwaya's mum's post sparks reactions

Netzines dropped different opinions in the comment section of Kidd's mum's post. See some below:

ebelennolum:

"Madam it was all game. Don't take it too serious ok. Kidd I will definitely miss your diary session."

maureen_mimidoo:

"I love Kidd because of his childlike nature. It's sad he left so early. But his bragging was too much. We already know 120ml is nothing to him. But rubbing it on our faces that you don't need the money, making it look like our support doesn't mean anything to him. It shows how ungrateful he can be."

mcpapicomedian:

"Kid was not suppose to be out, big brother show is a crazy and toxi show, it's better hez out. We love you kid."

humble_sylvia:

"Am somehow happy for him coming out today!!! If not one female housemate would have rubbish his career."

erica.kiddwayaa:

"God knows some of us went hard foe him, but it's what its.. shine on presido... we gat you bro."

hussyqueen:

"My tears dropped it's so sad after all the votes something is wrong some where. All the best Kiddwaya ❤️."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng