The much anticipated BBNaija eviction show has come and fans are excited to see who would he sent home

The jurors for the week, Saskay, Elozonam and Vee were introduced on stage and they shared their thoughts about the show

After a long wait, Kiddwaya was finally announced as the evicted housemate and social media started buzzing with different reactions

Another eviction weekend on the BBNaija All Stars show has come around and fans of the show are excited to see who would be sent home.

The show host, Ebuka, came on stage and spoke with the housemates before introducing the three jurors for the week.

The jurors introduced was Saskay from Shine Ya Eye season, Elozonam from Pepper Dem and Vee from the Lockdown season.

Nigerians react as Kiddwaya gets evicted from BBNaija All Stars. Photos: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

The jurors were asked what they felt about being responsible for evicting a housemate and Vee made it clear that she was on a mission.

Ebuka later came on stage to reveal the two housemates with the lowest votes that the jurors would have to pick from, they were Kiddwaya and Tolani Baj.

Kiddwaya evicted from BBNaija All Stars

After a moment of deliberation among the jurors as they tried to decide who should be allowed to stay in the house for entertainment purposes, Kiddwaya was announced as the evicted housemate.

The three jurors had voted for Kiddwaya to leave the show.

Kiddwaya was eventually brought on stage after his eviction and he shared his thoughts on his stay in the house.

According to him, the house is crazy but he had a good time making friends and he’s grateful to have been there.

He also spoke on his relationship with Doyin and he said they’re cool. He also said there are days she’s cool and days that she’s explosive.

See the video of his eviction below:

Reactions as Kiddwaya gets evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Read what netizens had to say about Kiddwaya’s eviction below:

Lifeoflagos_:

“No eviction has gotten to me like this ! Poor kid e pain me sha . Biggie prepared a table before Vee but she refused to eat .”

wendy_adammaaaaa:

“I love that Vee refused to be predictable!! Love she didn’t vote tolani.”

lizzyofblaze:

“Vee is definitely not a jealous ex. Very mature and unpredictable but kidd’s eviction is painful.”

chyomsss:

“To think we had faith in Vee .. mtchewwww , this jury thing is craap . Diary session king and queen gone.”

iameniolamyde:

“It’s safe to say Erica carried Kiddwaya that year.”

Cherish_ebosereme_:

“Vee o Our bitter leaf don change cos why is dj tolani still in there?”

tonia.gram_:

“We’d be seeing more of Seyi and Tolanibaj. Who introduced this jury nonsense abeg?? ”

tonia.gram_:

“I’m not surprised sha. Vee is over Neo so….”

lessformore.ng:

“Only Baba God knows if these Jury members are normal.”

Tacha had this to say about the jury:

This tweep praised Vee for being the bigger person by not evicting Tolani Baj:

