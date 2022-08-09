A video of Singer Portable at a movie location with actors like Itele D Icon and the likes has stirred reactions online

The singer who could be seen in the video hailing Itele as they hugged wore an APC cap and moved from one location to the other with the actor

The video was shared on Instagram by Itele, and it has since been getting reactions from his followers as they wondered if the singer was joining Nollywood

Nollywood might just be welcoming controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, into its industry as he has been sighted on a movie set with a notable actor.

In a video shared on Instagram by popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele D Icon, the singer could be seen with Itele at different locations as he hailed the actor.

However, the actor in the video's caption hailed the singer as he also noted that they were filming a movie.

He wrote: "Good to see you Omo Ologo @portablebaeby. Filming…..Sikasika"

Portable who also shared a video from the movie location on his Intsgaram page could also be seen in the video putting on an APC cap.

In the video, the singer could also be seen hailing Itele, veteran actress Joke Muyiwa, actor Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri and many more as they all flock around him

Check out the videos below:

Check out the video on Portable's Instagram page below:

Fans react to Itele and Portable's video

Pauldgoodguy:

"see me smiling like mumu."

_caretta__:

"Abeg no tell zazu any secret o"

Iambussylizzy:

"Nah so werey olorin enter Nollywood Yoruba ❤️"

Yankee_4pf:

"Sha no allow the were portable enter you lol "

Akobijesu96:

"Portable no Jam with this mouth "

Bennarsessentials

"this guy cruise lit sha "

Ashabi_simple:

"See how everyone Dey laugh around amuludun opo seh "

Scooppy_owoyinbo247:

"Portable you go sha make every body laugh sha! God bless you my bro "

