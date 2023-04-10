Singer Portable Zazu recently shared a video of him linking up with veteran Yoruba movie star Ogogo

Portable, who couldn't hide his excitement, repeatedly hyped the actor, who equally went with the flow

The video, however, stirred some reactions from some of Portable's followers, who advised the actor not to reveal his secret to the singer

Street-hop star Portable Zazu, despite his celebrity status, was starstruck when he met with Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Portable, who shared the video on his Instagram game, revealed the actor in the Ilaro area of Ogun State as he repeatedly hyped Ogogo in the Yoruba language.

Portable Zazu tells Ogogo he wants to join Nollywood. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, equally flowed with Portable while giving some street vibes.

In a clip, Portable was seen telling the actor his desire to join Nollywood. He said:

"Daddy I want to be acting film too."

Sharing the video, Portable wrote:

"A big visiting with my Godfather IBD Dende OGANIA Who Go Help You No Go Stress @ibddende ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Alongside Omo Kulodo @ogogotaiwohassan Ilaro Connect."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video with Ogogo

See some of their comments below:

stevho__osha:

"Portable is so loyal but make Ogogo no tell ham hin secret."

olas_shotz:

"Ogogo get asewo face See His Smile ‍♂️."

a_town_niz:

"Why you no go like portable?"

oloba_west04:

"You go still cast there secret no be today, Sha get sense this time abeg."

__theresa_colleen:

"D man Just Day observe, come dey look like say waiting go later End am ."

halajison97:

"I always feel your vibez ❤️@portablebaeby make una no use Android phone take selfie for Dr ZEH ."

esteemwealth04:

"If you still hate portable you need therapy."

hey1_ayodeji:

"Walai portable dey star struck."

omoobafire:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

