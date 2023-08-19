Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked reactions online with a post he put out in solidarity with his colleague, Wizkid who recently lost his mum

In his post, Davido prayed for the Big Wiz while also sharing a sweet and touching message with him, noting that sadness always flies away on the wings of time

Davido's public show of support, solidarity and affection for Wizzy is a massive act of reciprocity because of how Big Wiz also reacted when he lost his son, Ifeanyi

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido has joined the many other stars worldwide who have taken to social media to express their solidarity and condolences to their colleague Wizkid, who recently lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Davido, in a post shared on his page, noted that he was praying for his brother and colleague for strength to weather through the current loss he had just suffered.

Davido reacts to Wizzy's mum's death as he sends condolence messages to his colleague.

Source: Instagram

Praying for you my brother - Davido sends a touching message to Wizzy

The DMW boss also shared a touching comment directed to Wizzy, noting that all sadness, no matter how deep, would always fade away with time.

Read Davido's message sent to Wizzy showing solidarity on the loss of his mum:

"Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time."

See Davido's tweet below:

Fans react to Davido's message to Wizkid as he mourns the singer's mum's passing

Wizkid deletes his album release Tweet in solidarity with Davido over Passing of Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid joined many within the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

Wizkid, in an act of solidarity and support for his colleague Davido earlier on November 1, 2022, took to his Twitter page to delete his album-release promotional tweet.

The singer's fifth official album, More Love, Less Ego, was set to drop on November 4, 2022. However, with the recent happenings and grief that has struck the family of his colleague Davido the album release seems to have been cancelled indefinitely.

Source: Legit.ng