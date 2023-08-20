Former reality TV star Tobi Bakre trended online after some clips of him dressed in an unusual manner surfaced

Bakre's wife, Anu, shared a video of her husband wearing one of her bodycon outfits and acting quite coy while smiling

Some of his fans have, however, kicked against it, noting they prefer seeing him in his regular male outfit

Famous ex-Big Brother Naija housemate turned Nollywood action film star Tobi Bakre has stirred emotions online after a clip of him rocking his wife's outfit went viral.

In the trending clip, Tobi wore an orange bodycon outfit which he paired with a pink hair bonnet.

Photos of Tobi Bakre wearing his wife's outfit trends. Photo credit: @anu.bakre/@tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi reacted to the clip shared by his wife, noting that the outfit looks way better on him than her.

Tobi Bakre gushes over his pregnant wife

The reality TV star also took time to gush over his wife, saying pregnancy looks good on her. He commented:

"I rocked it better Sha. Facts only! But Choi. Pregnancy looks good on you girl!!!!! After this. Another one?!"

The young couple who are expecting their second child seem to be enjoying their marriage as they often share glimpses of their private life with their fans.

Watch the hilarious clip of Tobi Bakre rocking his wife's outfit below:

Netizens react to video of Tobi Bakre rocking a lady's outfit

@kie_kie__:

"Kireeee nowwww."

@tobibakre:

@mz_ay.lamide:

"I was not expecting TobiAnu rocked it better❤️."

@adaeze_unofficial:

"Nah this beautiful family CeeC is still fight Alex for. Chai."

@rabby_bakre:

"@anu.bakre see what you turn my brother into @tobibakre . You are hereby summoned to the family meeting."

@yourpersonalhypegirl:

"You forgot to borrow him heels Anu."

@__ajayizainab:

"Definitely you mama maleek❤."

@marieepreeti:

"Legs for days @tobibakre rocked ur best."

@nuellasfoods_:

"See seggc legs @tobibakre rocked it better joor."

@l.tobiloba:

"My people….. Tobi’s wife is effortlessly beautiful , a peaceful woman she is. See his muscles like zicsaloma’s , Anu should have borrowed him heels."

Tobi Bakre shares how he met his lovely wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) superstar Tobi Bakre shed more light on his personal life, marriage, and how he met his lovely wife.

In a recent episode of the 'Tea with Tay' podcast, the raving actor revealed that he met his wife at an entertainment event where they arrived and left simultaneously.

After seeing her twice at the event, he got the nerve to talk to her, and she agreed to see him again. From that moment forward, their romance grew, and in August 2021, they got married.

Source: Legit.ng