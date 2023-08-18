A clip shared online by fast-rising Nollywood actress Chioma Nwaoha hinting about a relationship between herself and senior colleague Zubby Micheal sparks reactions

In the trending video, Chioma captioned images of herself and Zubby sharing some romantic moments with a message about how the actor helped her forget her ex

The video had music playing in the background whose lyrics noted that Zubby Micheal was the man she intended to spend the rest of her life with as husband and wife

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Chioma Nwaoha has stirred a major buzz online after a clip she posted hinted that she and ace actor Zubby Micheal share a love interest.

The clip showed different cute romantic private moments shared by both movie stars.

Clip of Zubby Micheal and actress Chioma Nwaoha sharing a cute romantic moment trend.



The actress also captioned the clip with a message that expresses how Zubby was the man who helped her forget and move on from her previous toxic relationship.

Chioma's video also hinted about the pair's relationship reaching a significant point that might lead to marriage.

In one of the excerpts shown in the video, Zubby and Chioma were seen holding hands, and in another, they shared a very sensual hug that suggests they are a couple.

See the viral clip shared online by Chioma Nwaoha that's got people talking:

See how netizens reacted to Chioma's video about dating Zubby

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Zubby helping the broken hearted actresses since 2000."

@pink.lips.balm:

"Ha.. you wan marry abulabula."

@priskah_dan:

"Me i still the think about the Werey.. who go make me forget am biko."

@jasmineakatu1b8:

"Zubi is mending the broken heart for sometime."

@teeboss_red_new:

"And him go sabi knack."

@beularh_:

"I'm still in search of him."

@firstlyqueen:

"Zubby be giving werey vibe."

@fendi_favourr:

"Ahhh person wey I Dey preserve."

@d_winniee's profile picture:

I don’t like what I hate … my chioma can't take my Zubby from me."

