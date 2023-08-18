Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh lost one of his children, Kosisochukwu, on June 28 after a brief illness

The Nollywood legend did not announce the tragic news online, but a flier of the burial arrangement has surfaced

The late 24-year-old will be buried on August 24, and netizens have sent in their condolences to the actor and his family

Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia recently lost his daughter Kosisochukwu after a brief illness on June 28.

A flier of the burial arrangements of the late 24-year-old surfaced online. She would be committed to mother earth on August 24.

Veteran actor Osuofia loses daughter Photo credit: @osuofia_nkemowoh/@nechesblog2

Source: Instagram

According to the flier, Osuofia's late daughter will be buried in their town in Enugu state.

A look through shows he concealed the heartbreaking tragedy from fans and followers.

See the poster below:

Netizens sympathize with Osuofia

Netizens trooped to the comment section to drop condolence messages for the Nollywood legend.

luxxstyleevents:

"So painful "

goodchyy:

"RIP TO HER ,May her soul rest in peace."

chinuruakomas:

"Accept my condolences Sir."

comfortanya:

"May her soul RIP"

pamelajay12:

"Wow. May God comfort her family "

nogie__:

"May her Soul Rest In Peace "

ije.okafor:

"May soul rest in peace ️"

