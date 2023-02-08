Veteran actor Nkem Owoh marked his birthday on Tuesday, February 7, and it came with a small celebration

A video showed the moment the actor was joined by his family and friends as he cut his birthday cake

Popular Nollywood stars s as well as fans flooded the actor’s page with lovely birthday messages

Birthdays are special moments worth celebrating and popular Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, also known as Osuofia marked his in style.

The veteran actor turned a new age on Tuesday, February 7, and was celebrated by his colleagues, fans, family, and friends.

Owoh flooded his Instagram page with lovely photos as he announced his birthday.

He wrote:

"Please join me to celebrate the goodness of the lord in my life, today is my birthday... Happy birthday to me... Osuofia_nkemowoh."

Hours later, Owoh shared sweet moments he cut his birthday cake with his family and friends.

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Nkem Owoh

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, with the likes of Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo, and Sabinus hailing the actor. See some of the messages below:

annieidibia1:

"Yes Sir HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A KING. A lving legend."

alexxekubo:

"Happy Birthday Nna Anyi n’ile ❤️."

diamondokechi22:

"Happiest birthday legend MPA."

kenerics:

"Happy Birthday Living Legend More life and blessings."

ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday my John Bull.. I wish you more fruitful years in good health and happiness sir. God bless you."

mrfunny1_:

"Happy birthday legend."

laclassozougwu:

"Happy birthday to the GOAT. Many happy returns sir.."

officialuncle.p:

"Happy birthday UNCLE...MAY GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE."

augustineiloh:

"Happy birthday daddy."

sk.records2020:

"Happy birthday sir living legend ❤️❤️."

9.tee_kay1:

"Long live @osuofia_nkemowoh more 100's of birthday to come @mrfunny1_ av continued from where you guys stopped!"

benitaonyiuke:

"Happy birthday legend."

Zubby Michael hosts Nkem Owoh and Faze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Faze took to social media with an appreciation post dedicated to Nollywood’s Zubby Michael.

Apparently, the Nollywood star hosted Faze alongside veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, at his popular A1 luxury mansion.

Faze equally shared pictures on his Instagram page where he was spotted alongside the two Nollywood stars.

