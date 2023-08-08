Popular Nigerian comedian and filmmaker AY Makun's Leki mansion was recently gutted by fire

His brother, Yomi Casual's wife, has shared a video of what is left of the house that used to have properties with millions of naira

In the clip, firemen and other people were seen trying to salvage the little left of the home that has been reduced to bricks

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY's Lekki mansion was recently gutted by fire and he lost his properties worth millions of naira.

The filmmaker shared a post of hope as condolence messages poured in for him on and offline.

Video Shows Remains of AY’s Burnt House, Property Worth Millions Destroyed: “This Is Too Much God”

Source: Instagram

A video of the remains of AY's home has surfaced on social media via his brother's wife and it can be assumed that nothing was spared.

She wrote:

"Y”all be wandering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both God got you both and May he fill your home with joy this season."

