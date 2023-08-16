Actress Rosy Meurer continues to enjoy her vacation without her husband and popular businessman Olakunle Churchill

Rosy has shared new pictures of her and their son King as they paid a visit to Disland Land, Paris

The pictures saw many gushing about their son's growth while others continued to stir rumours about the couple's separation

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer recently shared stunning pictures of her and her son King visiting Disney Land, Paris.

Rosy, who had in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed she was on vacation, expressed gratitude to her husband, Olakunle Churchill, and added that she and their son had fun moments at Disney Land.

Rosy Meurer and son visit Disney Land. Credit: @rosymeurer @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, Rosy wrote in her caption:

“Had much much fun at Disneyland. Thanks papa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the pictures below:

Mixed reactions trail Rosy Meurer's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed the previous video she shared about her leaving the country was old. Others gushed about their son's rapid growth.

See their comments below:

lucy_ukuma:

"So this boy is this big and the video you posted he was little? Oh wow vacation in Paris truly look on him, he's all grown in just feel days."

iam_happinessisreal:

"The hair style has also changed ."

rachealasanji2:

"And the damage control is damaging the control. You go explain tire."

officialeby1:

"Omo ehh this boy don grow oo."

juyima_blog:

"Where is your wedding ring madam ."

chokolatecream:

"Happiness is a choice. Bitterness is the thief of happiness. Choose wisely. Blessed are those who choose to live in their own happiness."

obyesther422022:

"My Queen nothing do you joor, God bless you n Churchill ."

ayinkeololade:

"Beautiful mother and son. Enjoy."

sharonscloset_ng:

"Awww his now a big boy ."

Eniola Badmus shares video of Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer

Actress Eniola Badmus sparked reactions over a post she shared as she reacted to rumours of Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's marriage crash.

Eniola's video came amid rumours that Churchill's third marriage crashed over alleged domestic violence claims.

In the video shared by the actress, the couple looked very peaceful in their home with their child, as opposed to the unconfirmed news.

Source: Legit.ng