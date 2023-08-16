Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson made some fans very happy after she acknowledged them as they greeted her

From indications, the actress was on set as she dressed causally and carried bags like someone returning from the market

As the ladies who made the video greeted and gushed over her, Mercy Johnson humbly moved closer and smiled at them

Much loved actress Mercy Johnson has further won the hearts of many to her after a video surfaced on social media.

The clip was made by star-struck female fans who couldn't hold it together after they spotted the actress on the street.

Netizens react to video of Mercy Johnson Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/@mercyjohnson

The mum of four was on sat and dressed like a regular woman who made a trip to the market with bags in her hands.

The moment the ladies called her attention, Mercy swiftly turned around and smiled as she moved closer to answer their greetings.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's video

The actress' humility got netizens gushing over her and commending her despite being a celebrity.

Read comments below:

i_am_kwinjubi:

"It’s the way she went back just to smile at dem."

forex9jatrade:

"She was scared a bit because of the crowd coming towards her."

fav_enix:

"Kilode? Wetin she wear."

nita_nets:

"She greeted them like she knew them before u gotta love mercy."

djspicey:

"She was on set, they were filming oo ! See people & something like camera pole up."

celynukam_:

"This is meI no send ur papa cause when I want to be hot, I Dey always finish work."

ah_van_dee:

"Normally naso I dey dress comot for house maybe na why I never see boyfriend date"

wizkidfcforever:

"She’s probably supporting her husband "

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Wow Mercy is so humble The way she turned tho Such a nice woman Our Uromi wife "

stardomgys:

"Why will they call her like that , that’s so disrespectful, anyways mercy is so humble you can’t take that away from her ❤️❤️"

