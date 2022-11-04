Nollywood actor Kunle Afod's marriage was recently in the news after his wife, Desola, took to social media to say she had left him

According to reports, Desola had a fight with her hubby for visiting his grown-up daughter with another actress outside the country

Days after the drama, the actor's wife revealed that all was well in her home as she picked up her husband from the airport in an adorable video

It appears Kunle Afod's wife, Desola, was teasing her haters when she initially announced that she had left the actor for good.

Last month, news took over social media that Desola was angry at her man for visiting his baby mama and grown-up daughter in the US.

Kunle Afod and his wife reunite amid marital crisis Photo credit: @kunleafod/@desolaafod

In a new development shared by the actor's wife herself on her page, her marriage is intact, and she was overjoyed to finally see her husband back home.

The video she shared showed the moment she sighted her husband at the airport, Desola ran towards him, and hugged Afod as he pecked her on the cheek.

"Love you forever my baby @kunleafod welcome back I’m happy."

Nigerians express happiness over the video

ojofeitimifunmisuccess:

"Now I can go ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️and eat my food and sleep with my eyes close peacefully. My family❤️❤️❤️❤️✌✌✌✌"

mimijay_foods:

"See the way I'm smiling ❤️"

dolllly_p:

"I love this, God bless your home in Jesus name.❤️❤️❤️"

olamidejohnson75:

"I'm glad you settled. Please don't mind any distraction forget about them especially the baby whenever he went to see he's daughter have it in mind he is seeing the daughter don't let anyone break your home ma."

lami_4_real:

"Yaaay oga don come back enjoy yourself jare my sister ❤️"

ojulewastudio:

"Awesome...may your home continue to be a testimony."

Femi Adebayo and other actors take over dancefloor at Kunle Afod’s wife’s 40th birthday

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afod's wife Desola turned 40, and her birthday party was a star-studded affair.

One highlight of the celebration was the moment Femi Adebayo led a team of actors to the dancefloor to celebrate with the couple.

All dressed in white and yellow, the movie stars such as Baba Tee, Jigan, Ijebu and others armed themselves with bundles of cash, and they danced, sang, and jumped to the song being played by the band.

