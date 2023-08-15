Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel was pushed to talk about a housemate in Biggie's house with poor mouth hygiene

The celebrity chef disclosed this during her recent media tour following her eviction from the prominent TV show

During her statement, one of the media hosts called out Ike as the housemate she was referring to, but Uriel refused to divulge the identity of the said person

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa has disclosed that one of the housemates has a highly offensive mouth odour.

Uriel disclosed this to Naija FM during her media tour after being evicted from Biggie's house on Sunday, August 13.

Evicted BBNaija All Stars Uriel speaks of housemate with offensive mouth odour Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

She refused to reveal the person's identity when the radio hosts pressed her, stating that she would not do so.

However, one of the show's anchors was overheard mentioning Ike, the same housemate that Mercy Eke claims has poor bathroom manners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below

Uriel's disclosure sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured reactions to Uriel's statement

@NanaAfiaGyamfi8:

"If it was ike she wouldn't be playing with him like that."

@annyB85383901:

"Always Blaming Ike for everything. You people should leave hom alone!"

@SexyNorah99:

"Y where they calling Ike, what’s all this stupid narrative all bcos of what mercy said, so everything dirt is on him, is not their fault sha."

@YMBEE_:

"Uriel still serving us content even outside the show. I wish she stayed."

There are female housemates who are into girls”: CeeC reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ceec has made a surprising disclosure concerning some of the show's female housemates.

A viral video captured CeeC, Doyin, and Kiddwaya discussing how certain housemates were possessive.

CeeC went on to indicate that some female housemates were interested in other women rather than men.

Laycon names his favourite housemate in the All Stars show

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon has disclosed who his favourite housemate is in the All Stars reality TV show.

Laycon made this known in a tweet on Sunday, August 6, stating his reasons for his choice. The Lockdown season winner of the reality show stirred reactions with the disclosure of his favourite All Stars housemate.

Laycon revealed he was rooting for Kiddwaya on Twitter on Sunday, August 6, stating reasons for his choice.

Source: Legit.ng