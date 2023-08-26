Hearts broke for veteran actor Olusegun Akinremi popularly known as Kanran as he recounted his tales of woe to clergyman Agbala Gabriel

Pastor Gabriel visited the movie star in his dilapidated home and queried how things took a turn for the worse for him

Kanran revealed how he lost some of his prized possessions and made requests for well meaning Nigerians to come to his aid through the pastor

Pastor Agabala Gabriel could not believe his eyes as he entered veteran actor Olusegun Kehinde Akinyemi popularly known as Kanran's house.

The actor in his conversation with the clergyman revealed he went through trials and tribulations even though he worked all his life to make a name for himself.

Kanran reveals how he lost his source of livelihood and wealth Photo credit: @chief_kanran/@agbala_gabreil

Kanran acts the role of a rich man in movies, a stark irony of his real life. He revealed that he stopped acting and started working on his own when people stopped casting him for roles out of jealousy.

He added that shortly after, his four cars packed up one after the other until he started walking with his legs. Kanran's movie and filming equipment worth over N500m also got burnt.

Agbala Gabriel then asked for the veteran actor's pressing needs and Kanran noted that he wants a car, filming equipment so he can get back to work and an avenue to launch his already shot movie.

Netizens react to Kanran's situation

A lot of people are glad that the veteran actor would finally be getting the help he needs. Netizens also praised the generous pastor Gabriel.

Read comments below:

_abula:

"Baba made sure God’s house looks cleaner "

mzzsholz:

"It is well this man was never doing well, I don enter the same bus with him tire and there was a time I was like they need to stop making him do rich man movies ‍♀️"

sassyb791:

"Riches in movie let’s help him Karan is not small in the movie industry."

foodhub_sa:

"Y be say na dis pastor sabi all the veteran wey no too get??"

teeto__olayeni:

"You see this Man called AGBALA GABRIEL,God will continue to bless and prosper him. He has helped so many Veteran actors/actress."

faithrogy:

"Na wah ooo my God it’s well."

prncs_oyinkansola_yetunde:

"There is always a time of rememberance unto every man. The Book of Rememberance just got opened unto this man. The bushel covering his star just got removed. The star is about to shine. May he live long. And may this pastor be richly blessed."

