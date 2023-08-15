Producer and singer Pheelz couldn't hide his excitement after Chelsea used his hit song Finesse to unveil their latest signing Moises Caicedo

Chelsea signed Caicedo from Brighton on Monday and posted an adorable video of the midfielder and his mum with Pheelz's Finesse in the background

Many Nigerian netizens have since taken to social media to celebrate Pheelz and also join Chelsea in welcoming their newest signing

Ace producer and singer Phillip Kayode Moses, better known as Pheelz, has reacted to the moment English Premier League club Chelsea used his hit song ‘Finesse’ to unveil their latest signing, Moises Caicedo, in the ongoing summer transfer window.

This comes as the West London club, on Monday, August 14, signed Caicedo in a British record deal from Brighton.

Pheelz's Finesse plays in the background as Chelsea unveils Moises Caicedo.

Source: Instagram

After completing his transfer process, Chelsea took to their social media time to share a video of the 21-year-old midfielder and his mother with ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz featuring Buju 'BNXN' playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video via his Twitter handle, Pheelz wrote,:

“Not @ChelseaFC using my song to announce the most expensive signing in the EPL right now! Burst my head.”

See his tweet below:

This is a great feat for Pheelz, as Chelsea currently holds the record for the most expensive transfer in the EPL, having signed Moises Caicedo for £115 million from Brighton in August.

Netizens react as Chelsea unveils Moises Caicedo with Pheelz's Finesse

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, as some netizens believe the Blues may have used the song as a shade on their rival Liverpool who were also interested in signing Caicedo.

A line in the song read: "If I broke na my business."

jibbyford_:

"Afrobeats to the world man."

ayinnu:

"Entertainment gurus here, how much do you think they will pay Pheelz for this?"

Danzyvila_Jr:

"Pay him for what Nawa for una A whole Chelsea promote ur song u still wan collect money join."

@Irunnia_:

"This is evil. Chelsea wicked die. Na Liverpool get this sub ."

@viccetti:

"No wonder he wanted to sign for Chelsea so he could recreate one photo. Useless player signing for a useless club ."

