Singer Portable Zazu has unveiled a new signee named Iko Light to his Zeh Nation music label

However, unlike other previous signees, Iko Light, with a hefty look, already has a song with his new label boss

A video of Portable and his new signee has, however, caused a stir as many expressed concerns for the singer

Nigerian controversial singer and Street Pop star Portable Zazu welcomed a new signee named Iko Light to his music label.

The Zeh Nation boss, who already has more than two upcoming stars signed to his label, dropped a new song featuring his latest act Iko Light.

Portable and his new signee Iko Light vibe to their new song. Credit: @portablebaeby @iko_light

Sharing the good news with fans, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Help me welcome @iko_light to ZEH NATION Let’s run number on his new song “My Year” featuring myself ❤️ Link pon his Bio @iko_light ZEHNATION many many inspiration IKA OF AFRICA The Street Donjay."

Watch a video of Portable and his new signee vibing to their latest collaboration:

Fans express concern for Portable

Reacting to a video of Portable and his new signee, some fans claimed the singer had signed someone physically superior to him.

See some of the reactions below:

bamidele213:

"Na this one go beat portable."

kingjaji04:

"Portable don finally get person wey go beat am."

qu2esn:

"This one don copy Seyi vibes o, Mk una leave my man of the year Abeg."

alhaji_floating:

"My guy don sign bouncer."

abanacars:

"Dis one go beat zazu black and white if him do anyhow."

thoyeen_ex:

"Portable don later sign Bouncer wey go dey Defend am if kasala burst for street! Efeku ni lekki yii."

michelle_chinuwa:

"Una dey whine me."

endylight1:

"Make we no hear later say he wan finish am o, I don’t wanna hear Justice for this and that."

