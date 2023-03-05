Nigerian singer Pheelz in a recent interview recounted some of the sad experiences he had in 2021

The singer who is also one of Nigeria’s ace music producers said he couldn’t afford to buy a bottle of water in 2021 after splashing his money on a project

Pheelz’s revelation, however, didn’t go down well with netizens on social media as many claimed he was lying

Popular singer and music producer Phillip Kayode Moses popularly known as Pheelz recently revealed that he was unable to afford to buy a bottle of water back in 2021

Pheelz made this known during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine where he shared how his 2022 hit song with ‘Finesse’ featuring Buju ‘BNXN’ was what turned his life around.

Pheelz shares how Finesse turned his life around. Credit: @pheelzmrproducer

According to Pheelz, things fell apart for him in 2021 after releasing his debut EP, ‘Hear Me Out’ in February of that same year.

Pheelz, who also dropped a hit song Electricity with Davido revealed his career and found a new life after his song "Finesse" featuring Buju 'BNXN' became a surprise global smash.

In his words:

“It was a moment of being alone with myself, I have a vlog where I’d record myself and my thoughts every day. Two months ago, I checked that vlog and I saw myself, and it was just cr@zy because I had [a] beard.

"I didn’t have enough money to buy bottled water; I would have friends send me food, lost everything except the roof over my head.”

Netizens react to Pheelz’s interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

skulridongee:

"Since 2011 Pheelz was once of the top 5 producers every year so how come e no fit afford table water ?"

majesty__official:

"Lies, everybody want form grass to grace story."

blockboytimmy_:

"How much b bottle water 2021? Wey person no fit afford Omo na wa for una lie gaan."

_timehin:

"Won pa Pepe iro."

cold.hearted997:

"Shey rolling stone don Dey lie."

that_girl_jiji:

"Na pheelz tell you say e no fit afford bottled water?? E for buy pure water."

diwana__burna:

"Everybody just dy cap ."

snax_go:

"Oriyin buru una go just dey lie."

