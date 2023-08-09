Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun recently lost his Lekki mansion to a horrible fire on August 7

The filmmaker has, however, refused to lose his joy or peace of mind over the horrible event and has reunited with his family

The comedian shared a beautiful video with his wife and two daughters as they settled in Atlanta

Popular comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun aka AY, is unbroken by the recent tragedy that hit him, to the admiration of fans.

After losing properties worth millions to a fire that gutted his home, the comedian has reunited with his wife and two kids.

Netizens react to AY's video with his wife and kids

Source: Instagram

In a new post on his page, AY shared a video of moments with his family after finally joining them in Atlanta.

He also used the opportunity to thank God for their lives.

AY wrote:

"I am finally spending time with family in Atlanta after my US and Canada tour. I have so many reasons to thank God for our lives."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to AY's post

Fans and colleagues admired AY's strength and many sent him their love and best wishes.

Read comments below:

bettyirabor:

"Sending you love and light."

faithoz:

"@aycomedian With your greatest Treasures and priceless jewels Sending you guys our Love and prayers ❤️"

nicoliviaclothings:

"May God uphold you, may he be your strength and above all, restore all that is lost in million folds."

mhobright_:

"Boss I’m a young talented boi I beg you to raise me up I promise I’ll set myself up from there and I promise I’ll extend this favor to young talented generations as a covenant."

umarrosemary:

"I pray for restoration for you and for your family in Jesus mighty name amen."

sheilas_naturals:

"Life and family is indeed a gift"

godswill_ikeh:

"Have a great holiday time with your family @aycomedian stay strong and I know you will come back stronger well energized "

Comedian AY appreciates wife in heartfelt message after fire incident

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, also known as AY, made headlines days after the inferno at his Lagos mansion.

In a post via his official Instagram page, AY gushed about his wife, Mabel, for standing by him as he stressed that she made his pain temporary.

Sharing old pictures of him and his wife from their daughter’s church dedication last year, he said he was sure God would replace what they lost.

