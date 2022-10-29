Popular Nigerian singer, Skales, got Nigerians talking when he shared disturbing posts on Instagram

In the posts, the singer, who got married last year, spoke about his mental health situation and urged his followers to pray for him

He also posted about marrying right and Nigerians have reacted differently to the emotional posts he shared online

All seemed not too well with singer, Skales, in his marriage, and he is giving a hint about it on social media.

The singer married the love of his life, Hassanity, last year, and he is dropping quotes about not marrying a heartless person this year,

Skales speaks on his mental health. Credit: @youngskales

Source: Instagram

Skales took to his Instagram story channel to talk about it as he called on his fans to pray for him over his current state of mental health.

According to him:

I"n all you do, make sure you don't marry a heartless person. Pray for my mental health."

Nigerians feel the posts were referring to his marriage with Hassanity.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Skales' post

Social media users have reacted differently to Skales' post about his mental health and not marrying a heartless person.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Beccaszn:

"MEN-tal health vs HER-sanity it may seem as though a lot of y’all marry for the wrong reasons."

Divagold_:

"Omo I fit make any other mistake which I can retrace my steps , but God don’t let me make a mistake in choosing a life partner."

Joyndii:

"Lord have mercy on him, please people, always be concern about inner beauty of a soul, stop paying too much attention on physical appearance."

Damilola_t_:

"People are going through alot in marriages, guard your mental health and sanity jealously. Emotional abuse is real."

Source: Legit.ng