Talent runs in Timi Dakolo's family, and one of his daughters, Hallel, seems to be on the same path he chose

The Iyawo Mi crooner shared a video of his little girl singing We Are The World

Netizens are impressed that at such a young age, Hallel has such an amazing voice, and Timi has pledged to nurture her

At least one of Timi Dakolo's three children has shown she has what it takes to be famous like her father.

The singer shared a throwback video of his second daughter Hallel singing We Are The World with the same raspy voice texture as his.

Timi Dakolo shows off his daughter Photo credit: @timidakolo/@halleldakolo

Source: Instagram

Timi added that after he heard his daughter sing, he ran upstairs to express gratitude to God.

He also noted that he has his daughter's back if she decides to do music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Timi Dakolo wrote:

"It runs in the Family. Hear the raspiness in her voice. I remember this day very well. I ran upstairs and Shouted thank you God.@halleldakolo if you decide to do music, Your Father gat you. Anyways, see you on Sunday . 20/08/2023."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Timi Dakolo's daughter

glowcreations_cakes:

"She even knows the lyrics of the song.I have been singing rubbish since"

sandykele:

"She how clear the words are...For a child..This is absolutely impressive "

wuzyurdaddy:

"It’s in the blood, in the jeans, in the stitches."

bussyslifestyle_blog:

"Lion no dey born goat!!"

_bibhi:

"It’s how she stayed on the same key for me!"

tistess1:

"This is soo beautiful."

thenaomimac:

"Hear enunciation naa❤️❤️"

fome.ng:

"She’s so pretty!!! "

okpalaprecious:

"@timidakolo na you come de correct am with off key, no de spoil this girl song"

thisisfawaz:

"She's definitely gonna be good. No doubts. Especially with a great "music teacher" like you @timidakolo . Raw talent..."

Timi Dakolo celebrates as wife bags Msc degree

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo is a proud husband, as his wife Busola got another degree.

The Singer shared videos and photos from his wife's graduation from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

An excited Timi Dakolo at the event cheered loudly as his wife walked up the stage to receive her certificate.

Source: Legit.ng