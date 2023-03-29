Rapper Skales is all excited as he recently took to his social media timeline to announce he is now a father

The good news comes barely a few days after the rapper tendered an apology to his wife, Precious, on social media

Many of the rapper's fans and followers have taken to his comment section to congratulate him and his family

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian rapper Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, as he becomes a father.

Skales took to his official Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans and followers as he expressed excitement about having a baby.

Fans congratulate Skales. Credit: @skales

Source: Instagram

“Wow I am a father now,’ he wrote on Twitter."

See his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While the rapper didn’t reveal the baby's gender, he shared a picture of him holding the child’s hand on his Instastory.

See his Instastory post below:

Screenshot of Skales post. Credit: @skales

Source: Instagram

Fans congratulate Skales

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

KobzTunde:

"Congrats brother ✅ daddy wa."

KiseniyanOBada:

"Congrats bruv! If feels good to be one. May d Lord keep d child and d family together. Amen!"

KingPhelz:

"Congrats man."

lawadammy:

"Congrats bro what's the name of the child no let me call him SKALES JUNIOR.."

rapconvict:

"Hey Skales it's been a while, will join u soon in the father hood lol... don't forget April 1st."

chrizzyace:

"Congrats May God protect you and your family always. IJN ."

lawnzeey:

"Congrats Skales... welcome to fatherhood."

Bobbypatience1:

"Congratulations brr May he or she be fortunate."

awenemmz:

"The baby is a true miracle that will fill your home with joy and tenderness. Congratulations bro."

Skales begs wife in cute birthday message

Legit.ng reported how Skales retraced his steps and took the bold move to settle things with his wife, Precious, months after an ugly call-out on social media.

The singer took netizens by surprise after taking to his Instagram page with a heartfelt note dedicated to his wife who is celebrating her birthday.

Skales admitted that he has learnt to control his emotions and mental health when life comes crashing down on him.

Source: Legit.ng