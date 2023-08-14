Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has continued to gather the support of Nigerian celebrities and netizens

The now mum of three shared new photos on her Instagram page and sparked huge reactions

Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, and Ufuoma McDermott were among the stars who fell in love with May's photos

Popular filmmaker Yul Edochie's first wife, May, is a celebrity on her own lane as her page gets huge reactions from celebrities and other Nigerians.

May, who is currently in a divorce battle with her husband, showed off her trim figure in a beautiful dress.

May Edochie shines in new photos Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The now mum of three would pass for her children's auntie as she paired her gown with sneakers.

May captioned her post:

"When people say there is a casting down, you will say there is a lifting up. Happy Sunday fam! Loving my look… head to toe, curtesy of my yanky sis @blessn07, you are the best❤️."

See the post below:

Netizens react to May Edochie's post

Nollywood stars like Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, and Ufuoma McDermott dropped love emojis in the comment section.

ritaedochie:

"CHAAAAAIIIIII MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY IS ON POINT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

yusufakeem2023:

"The strongest undefeated Queen a computer wizard , a phenomenal queen of all Queens take ur Flower Omalicha❤❤ you are loved home and abroad, worldwide ❤️‍❤"

yummy__crispy:

"Our very own computer wizard ❤️.."

mc_akonuche:

"The strongest woman I ever heard of in 21st century."

humblehenryy:

"I have read most of the comments, No bad comments. Which shows that you are a woman of faith. Your cognitive and general intelligence are superb. May Almighty God continue to guide and protect you. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen ."

blessn07:

"Our Exquisite Queen. The swag is out of this world. Loving every bit of it. I see the credit, abeg give the complete credit o, lol. Love you to the moon and back baby sis❤️❤️"

remmysworld:

"She is who She says she is."

racheal_mel_:

"You will reap the fruits of your labour. You and your kids won’t be a victim of anyone’s wickedness. Your life is preserved in Jesus name. ❤️"

May Edochie shares photos of her only daughter

Meanwhile, May Edochie gushed over her daughter’s good looks in an earlier post.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared some photos of her teenage daughter and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption.

In the photos, Danielle was rocking a fitted red crop top paired with black baggy distressed jeans. She also carried a matching red bag, and her nails were painted in a similar colour.

