Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, introduced their beloved second child to the world on Sunday, August 13, 2023

The veteran movie star shared a lovely picture of her second son to inform her fans and followers of her newest blessing

Stephanie further disclosed that his dedication had been held as she revealed the names her son would be called

Famous Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, have welcomed their second son into the world.

Almost seven years after the birth of her first son, Maxwell, the actress announced the newest blessing in her family.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked God for the new baby and shared the news with her followers.

Stephanie stated that the birth of their son had filled their lives with indescribable joy.

The movie star dedicated him to God a year after his birth and shared his first public photo.

Stephanie and her husband named their newborn Wesley Osasele Linus.

"And here he is, the Faithfulness of God’s promise, as we celebrate in thanksgiving today with our second-born son. Meet Wesley Osasele Linus."

See her post below:

Celebrities and fans join to celebrate Stephanie Okereke’s second child

Legit.ng captured reactions to Stephanie's new son.

See the comments below:

judyaustin1:

"Wowww a big congratulations mami❤️❤️❤️❤️ he's such a cutie."

ojulewastudio:

"So beautiful congratulations everyone believing God for their own bundle of Joy , this year you will conceive yours ❤️❤️."

nwa_oma82:

"Awwww congratulations queen to you and your familyHe’s so cute."

cathynass:

"Aww, congratulations to your family. Such a precious blessing ❤️❤️."

nicoletteamaeshi:

"Hey cutie ....welcome to the family once again ."

extensionmodel_x:

"He's so cute, congratulations God bless your beautiful Home ."

anneet_shuga:

"Baby super cute like mama, Congrats Sis."

