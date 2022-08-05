Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, is now officially a married woman to the joy of fans

The much loved music star and her man, Blessed Uzochikwa, finally did their court wedding and they shared photos online

A number of fans and celebrities gushed over the couple as they shared their congratulatory messages and well-wishes

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, is now a married woman after she legally tied the knot with her man, Blessed Uzochikwa.

The much loved music star had made sure to update fans on the proceedings of her nuptials and she recently made it known after she finally got hooked legally.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy posted a series of photos from her court wedding as she and her man signed their marriage certificate in front of an overseer.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo legally gets married. Photos: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

After the legalities were done, the lovestruck couple were seen beaming with smiles as they took photos before the famous Ikoyi registry banner.

In the caption of the photos, Mercy made it known that she is now legally hitched as she gave all the glory to God for the great things He had done.

She wrote:

“Legally Hitched❤❤

To God be the Glory

Great things He has done❤❤ Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤”

See the snaps below:

Congratulations pour in from fans for Mercy Chinwo and her man

A number of well-wishers took to the comment section of the photos to congratulate the couple. Read some of what they had to say below:

Obi_cubana:

“Congratulations my people ❤️❤️”

Thinkifan:

“Congratulations ”

Ucheelendu:

“Congratulations love.”

Estherene:

“Congratulations @mercychinwo.”

Tokemakinwa:

“Congratulations ❤️”

Markangelcomedy:

“Congratulations ma❤️❤️”

Omawonder:

“Congratulations My People!!”

Nice one.

