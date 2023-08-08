Nigerian socialite and first wife to Nollywood actor, May Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to gush over her only daughter, Danielle

On her official Instagram page, May posted a series of photos of her child whom she called adorable

A number of netizens were also pleased with Danielle’s photos, and they took to May’s comment section to react

Popular Nigerian socialite and first wife to Nollywood actor, May Edochie, has gushed over her daughter’s good looks online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared some photos of her teenage daughter and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption.

May Edochie shared beautiful new photos of her only daughter. Photos: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Danielle was rocking a fitted red crop top paired with black baggy distressed jeans. She also carried a matching red bag, and her nails were painted in a similar colour.

May took to the caption of the photo to gush over her teenage daughter’s good looks, and she also called her adorable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

“I felt indifferent about her works but they speak volume. My adorable @danielleyuledochie deserves some. Having a hard time choosing a fav slide... 1st n last…. I’m confused.”

See her post below:

Danielle is the first child and daughter of Yul Edochie and May. Reports recently surfaced that May had filed for divorce from Yul following his marriage to Judy Austin.

Reactions to May Yul Edochie’s daughter’s beautiful photos

May’s post about her daughter caught the attention of a number of netizens, including celebrities. Some of them took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

ritaedochie:

“MY BEAUTIFUL ANGEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ihemenancy:

“Beauty with brains ❤️❤️❤️ just like her mother ❤️❤️❤️.”

Georgina_chigozie_onuoha2:

“❤️❤️ a Queen begets a Queen .”

Havilahdivas101:

“Queen Just like her Mum Queen May❤️”

xdelccystitches_rtw:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️like mother like daughter.”

Eveesin:

“Too pretty.”

Blessn07:

“Our extremely talented superstar @danielleyuledochie Keep making us proud. We love you sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️.”

Emeldaoti:

“Princess Danielle, daughter of Queen May.”

omotolani_brown_:

“Make person abandon this kind beautiful family follow ogbanje go it is well oo she’s so cute and tall ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Yul Edochie breaks silence after dad Pete’s interview

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie caused a stir with a new picture he shared on his Instagram page.

The actor shared an edited picture of him and a lion, a symbol popularly used to refer to his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie, also called the Lion of Africa.

Not stopping there, Yul, in the caption of the post, declared things were about to change as he seems to be working on rebranding his management.

Source: Legit.ng