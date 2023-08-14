Nollywood actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji has been off social media for a while, only making subtle appearances

Photos of the veteran movie star from her vacation in Italy with US-based Nigerian supermodel Oluchi have warmed the hearts of many

Genevieve looks well and happy, and netizens couldn't help but gush over her as usual

Popular Nigerian US-based supermodel Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi warmed many Nigerians' hearts with photos of Genevieve Nnaji.

The duo, alongside their friend, are currently in Italy on vacation and having a good time.

An ageless Genevieve, who is making a comeback to Nollywood soon as a producer in a new movie, smiled in photos with Oluchi.

The supermodel captioned the photo:

"Summer Selfie is totally Summering with my Sis’s @genevievennaji and @chinnycarter."

See the photos below:

Netizens react to Oluchi's photo with Genevieve

Fans of Genevieve were more than excited to see her. People gushed over her beauty, and others expressed joy over her well-being.

Read some comments gathered below:

officialcynthiara220:

"Waohhhhh the queen is back.The smiles are so heart warming."

dhorkhie:

"Aww, Genevieve is such a sunshine. You all look amazing; enjoy your vacation."

tybello:

"The whole crew."

stevechuks_:

"YOO!!! Stunning queenssss"

aurdei_:

"This picture really made my day❤️ seeing u guys together again after a while is awesome. Umu Ada uwanine ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

theshoegameng:

"This picture did not come to us by chance "

nnekatwin:

"Quite refreshing to see the queen back and smiling"

officialugeed:

"Chai!!! This picture has given me chill. I'm not eating tonight. I'm satisfied❤️"

realolopele1:

"Genny has social media in her hands, this is how to make a comeback."

iam_joydani3lz:

"Please tell aunty Jenny we m!.ss her and Thank you for posting."

Is Genevieve set to come back to Nollywood?

After a five-year break since her hit Netflix original, Lionheart (2018), Genevieve Nnaji is set to make a victorious return as she adapts Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's award-winning novel "I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

According to reports, the film tells the story of a young guy who must rescue his family from poverty. Set in the perilous realm of Nigerian email scams, the movie examines the lengths he will go to protect those he loves.

Nnaji collaborated with co-executive producer Chinny Carter to bring this riveting story to life in the film adaptation.

