Yul Edochie has taken to social media to publicly declare his support for President Tinubu

The movie star shared a photo of the politician and noted that his decisions have been for the good of the people

Netizens are not pleased with Yul's post, and he was dragged accordingly for being a clot chaser

Nollywood star Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media with a post where he gushed over President Bola Tinubu.

According to the actor, the politician has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker who shared a photo of Tinubu pledged support for the president, prayed for guidance over his decisions and sent him his best wishes.

It is worthy of mention that Yul Edochie once nursed the dream of becoming the president of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"As a leader you will see certain things that your people may never see. You will have access to certain information that your people may never have access to. So some of your decisions may not be fully understood by the people, even though they’re in the best interest of the people.You have my support Sir. @officialasiwajubat. I know you’re a man of wisdom. May God guide you in all the decisions you take for Nigeria. Best Wishes, Mr. President. THE JAGABAN."

See the post below:

How did netizens react to Yul Edochie's post?

The actor has lost every form of respect on social media since he chose Judy Austin as his second wife. Netizens wasted no time in dragging him.

Read the comments sighted below:

nellylopez4real:

"Ministerial list Don finish oooo, nothing for u oooooo... Just don't even disturb urself as BAT no go even see u."

axoragems:

"Are you naturally foolish or you’re chasing clout? I really want to know! How can a 42 years old man have the brain of a 3 years old??"

iam_realtobe:

"True True Lion don born goat."

nneomaonyinyenwagha:

"He will give you minister of concubines "

sonia_obiakaeze:

"If he is not posting Judy n creating nuisance, he is hailing his dad , or better still he is posting tinubu … anything to gain attention. … all this are part of depression hopefully u come back stronger from anything bothering you."

jonathanmary62:

"I pray he doesn't appoint you cos the only reason you re posting him. Just for your own selfish interest. As nobody dey watch your movies again, na govt appointment you dey seek by all means now."

donfanojustice_l:

"That appointment you are looking for you will not get it."

