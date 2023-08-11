Yul Edochie has taken to social media to hail and gush over his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie

The actor, who is Edochie's last child, shared a throwback video of his dad on his birthday

Yul tagged his father as the Lion of Africa, the greatest and the most handsome 76-year-old alive

Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on social media over his recent post about his father, Nollywood legend Pete Edochie.

In the post on his page, Yul shared videos of his moments with his father on his 76th birthday and another that looked like an advert for a beer brand.

In his caption, the filmmaker gushed over his father. He called him the Lion of Africa, a living legend and the last handsome 76-year-old alive.

Yul prayed for good health and long life for his father as he expressed his love for him like a little boy.

This comes after the actor tried to insinuate his father lied about not being aware of his marriage to his second wife Judy Austin.

He wrote:

"THE LION OF AFRICA! EBUBEDIKE. A LIVING LEGEND. THE GREATEST. THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE. CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie. Long life, good health and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad. My man for life."

See Yul's post below:

What do netizens think about Yul's post?

ebysweden:

"Even though the video is from last year, at least you are telling Juju that by deleting the highly respected Pete Edochie’s pictures from her wall, she is on her own in her own Iberiberism. And by the way she had no right to post those pictures of Pete except that she wanted to pepper May."

official_ifunanyam:

"If your father can find out from bill boards and social media that you are contesting for election as well as finding out through blogs that you PICKED a second wife, that shows you have no close relationship with him, stop hailing him in public for validations when in real life you don’t confide or listen to your father."

women_in_businessng:

"Haters need to see this video. Wokem is loved by his family na you want die ontop the matter."

_cee_jay:

"I believe this is your way of apologizing since you tried to ridicule him the last time."

summer.aku:

"This one we’re posting old video.. hope all is well?"

onyinyechi__favour:

"Stop ridiculing yourself thinking you’re doing sir Pete. It’s a pity a lion has finally given birth to a goat. Ifele eme."

mizz_shanono:

"Him no go still endorse your second wife, Mr puppet"

Why did Rita Edochie taunt Yul?

Yul Edochie sparked reactions with a video trying to discredit his father, Pete Edochie's statement about not knowing his second wife, Judy Austin.

The move earned the filmmaker backlash, and his aunt Rita Edochie, a huge supporter of his first wife, May, taunted him.

The veteran actress shared a video of herself on her page and, in the caption, laughed over the fact that Yul was trying to find a way to defend himself.

