As the Big Brother Naija All Stars show continues to intrigue fans and viewers, former housemates give their observations from outside

The Lockdown season winner of the reality show stirred reactions with the disclosure of his favourite All Stars housemate

Laycon revealed he was rooting for Kiddwaya on Twitter on Sunday, August 6, stating reasons for his choice

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon has disclosed who his favourite housemate is in the All Stars reality TV show.

Laycon made this known in a tweet on Sunday, August 6, stating his reasons for his choice.

BBNaija Laycon has revealed his best All Stars housemate Credit: @itslaycon

According to the Lockdown superstar, Kiddwaya is the chosen one for him because he is more of a jolly good fellow who is all about the show’s fun.

"I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again, Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life."

See Laycon's post below:

BBNaija Laycon’s post sparks reactions

Many who came across the post hailed the reality TV star for his decision.

See their commons below:

@MamaCookit:

"I’m watching because of Kidd."

@iam_wadel:

"He no like wahala but he’s using his whole energy to play the divide and conquer game….continue."

@NomceboNtanzi2:

"Well the Waya from lock down is not the Waya now. He no dey cruise he likes wahala now. And it’s annoying."

@captainsamorano:

"Wise man."

@graceey_melody:

"This season's Kiddwaya is not likeable."

@thepopulerloner:

"Yes o that brother no like stress o. Just enjoyment and food."

@yourchickenplug:

"Biggy needs to call you to perform in one of the Sunday shows."

@SnellyVado:

"Sorry boss I know I’m not in any position to advise you but if I were you, I wouldn’t associate myself with Big Brother again as I made it out successfully. I’ll cut my fans out and show them it’s all about music now and take it to a whole different level."

Source: Legit.ng