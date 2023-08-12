Nigerian musician Portable made a gripping disclosure in an exclusive interview, stating that he considers himself a ritualist

This was revealed on the popular Nedu Wazobia's podcast, not stopping there, he took a swipe at his junior colleague Seyi Vibez

The viral clip has since circulated the internet, leaving fans and netizens to dish out their hot takes against the Zazu act

Nigerian street pop act Portable has sparked reactions online after a recent video of him trended online.

The Zazu act made an appearance on Nedu Wazobia's podcast Honest Bunch.

However, a snippet of the interview has since gone viral online due to the singer's contentious assertions on the talk show.

Singer Portable asserts that he is a ritualist Credit: @portablebaby, @honestbunchpodcast

According to Portable, he is a ritualist. Not stopping there, he slammed his junior colleague Seyi Vibez and made statements about the upcoming not being original with his sound.

Portable's recent assertion on rituals sparks reactions

While Portable did not detail his ritual engagement, worried netizens took to the comments section to give their hot takes.

See their comments below:

foodhub_sa:

"Wahala wahala wahala u go invite Portable com podcast olopa ma ko everybody."

the_real_tobe_official:

"KOK IS ACTIVE."

asorockcomedian:

"Ah who carry Zazu reach here?"

venikbox:

"Doing a ritual means taking risks and often these risks can be overwhelming and potentially damaging. It requires sacrifice and commitment.

"However, if you choose to follow the one that the world people called ritual, na you sabi ooo... it is ultimately your decision and responsibility. Stay safe guys and be careful what you feed your spirit with."

