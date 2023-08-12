Nigerian singer Portable recently received his lawyers at his bar, and he shared a video from their meeting

The singer bragged over the fact that his lawyers are rich men as they came to him driving a big Benz

The singer happily entertained the lawyers and gave them a tour of his Zeh Nation studio on the premises

Nigerian singer Portable has a strong team of lawyers backing him, and he recently showed them off.

The Zazu crooner, on his page, shared videos showing off different fun moments with the attorneys as he entertained them in st his popular Odogwu bar.

Portable brags as his lawyers visit him Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, Portable bragged that his lawyers are rich and showed off the car, a Benz they brought all the way to the trenches to visit him.

The singer also gave a quick tour of his Zeh Nation studio and took photos with his lawyers.

Portable captioned his post with:

"Kudos to my lawyers Thanks for the visit Akoi Grace Set Awon Richest Lawyers. ZEH NATION OTILOOR."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's post

hypebeastoflagos:

"I swear this lawyer too go get wahala for body to fit defend portable "

ori_ade_225:

"Who else see staff room written at the entrance of the studio "

mustapha.haggi:

"Them this lawyer dey try they don see better customer."

feeky_paid:

"You won borrow money ni they come they survey your bar."

official_beyoung:

"Lawyer wey u go drag later.. "

otunba_dan_dan:

"Na that time lawyer see alert them dy always smile see this Egbon just dy collect him lowkey dy speak him English dy go drink him trophy "

puallo87:

"For this life, just get money . Set awon owo ni koko ❤️."

4723.om:

"Baba Destiny, I dey hail...from Mr bunmi core excellence. U get mouth bro. So na u be zazu lawyer "

dollarwonofficial:

"Na only u know wating make ur lawyer follow u come Trenches "

Why did Portable beg bloggers on his matter?

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable finally aired his grievances with bloggers who have made it their job to air his business.

In a video on his page, the singer noted that he asked bloggers to promote his music, but they have been posting about his relationships way too much.

The Zazu crooner shaded popular blogger Gistlover and asked if people can not see the good work and business promotion Tundeednut does.

Source: Legit.ng